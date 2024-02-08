Calling All Writers for February’s Sounding Board February 8, 2024 at 10:23 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRegister Now for Fall Writing Workshops at the Merry BarnWinter Writers’ Workshops at Merry BarnRegister Now for Merry Barn’s Winter Writers’ WorkshopsNovember Community Literacy Event Celebrates Dia de los MuertosOpen House Celebration at the Merry Barn Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!