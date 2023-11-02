Candidate for Governor to Address Waldoboro Town Republicans Nov. 6 November 2, 2023 at 12:39 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Let Kids Be Kids’ Event in NobleboroDevin to Host State Budget Forum at SkidomphaLincoln County Republicans to Meet Oct. 27Marimba Music at Church ServiceCommemorative Bike Ride Scheduled Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!