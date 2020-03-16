Caribbean Night on Horizon at Opera House

Swaying palm trees, a tiki hut, the joyful sound of steel drums, and flip flops are not typically the things one sees and hears in March, in Maine, in Boothbay Harbor. The exception is the annual Caribbean Night at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, featuring the band Pan Fried Steel, on Saturday, March 21.

Over the past decade, this night of island sounds, dancing, and limbo contests, fruit punch, and summer T-shirts has become a tradition and signaled the end of winter. Or at least it has help put an end to cabin fever and brought a bit of the Caribbean to the coast of Maine.

The dozens of steel drums that accompany the Pan Fried Steel band wherever it performs will fill the stage, playing everything from classical to contemporary. While ample seating is available, on this night a large dance floor is also open to those in shorts and sundresses, flip flops and bare feet, with or without sunglasses. The evening is as much concert as it is a party for all ages.

The Friends of the Opera House will have island-inspired desserts for sale, and the tiki hut will be serving beer, wine, and Pan Fried Punch.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m. Advance discounted tickets are $10 (all ages) and available directly from the opera house box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. Regular tickets are $15 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door.

