CD Sale at Skidompha Secondhand Submitted article May 17, 2022 at 1:28 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHalf-Price Sale at Skidompha Secondhand Book ShopBook Shop to Celebrate 50th AnniversaryBook Shop Offers December Half-Price Sale, Jan. 1 Open HoursSkidompha Book Shop Accepting Donations All Day on MondaysSpecial on DVDs at Skidompha Book Shop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!