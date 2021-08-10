Chapman-Hall House Celebrates Bicentennial Week August 10, 2021 at 4:58 pm Lincoln County Historical AssociationYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointWiscasset Announces July 4 Parade Theme and FestivitiesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkNew Exhibit at Chapman-Hall House Features Clothing from 1750-1830Groups Organize ‘Lincoln County Pilgrimage’ to Commemorate State’s Bicentennial (Plus One) Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!