Charcuterie class at Salt + Pepper Social Dec. 16 December 7, 2023 at 2:18 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGifts for GivingCLC YMCA Holiday Bazaar is Nov. 18Local Sampling Events at Rising TideEdgecomb Community Church Super Bowl Sub SaleEdgecomb Community Church Fall Sub Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!