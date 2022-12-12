Christmas Cookie and Candy Sale Submitted article December 12, 2022 at 10:44 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChristmas Cookie, Candy Sale at Congregational Church of BristolChristmas Cookie & Candy Sale in BristolChristmas Cookie and Candy Sale Coming UpChristmas Cookie & Candy Sale in BristolBake Sale at Congregational Church of Bristol Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!