Christmas Eve Service in Bristol Mills December 14, 2023 at 10:19 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesChristmas Eve Candlelight Service in EdgecombChristmas Eve Services in BristolChristmas Eve Service in New HarborHoliday Services in BristolChristmas Eve Worship in Bristol Mills Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!