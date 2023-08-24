Civil War Encampment at Boothbay Railway Village Museum Aug. 26-27 August 24, 2023 at 10:15 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Historical Society MeetingLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonSteam-Train Snow Trips in AlnaFOCP Host 243rd Anniversary of Declaration of IndependenceVolunteers Sought For Boothbay Railway Village Season Prep Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!