CLC YMCA Offers Bridge Class for Beginners March 21, 2024 at 9:36 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPutting the Y in CommunityLincoln Home Bridge GroupCLC Y Dog Obedience ClassesDog Obedience Classes at CLC YMCADog Obedience Classes at CLC YMCA Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!