Coastal Christian School to Hold Annual Craft Fair Submitted article November 14, 2022 at 11:12 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal Christian Craft Fair Nov. 20Coastal Christian School Craft Fair Nov. 27New Date for Coastal Christian School’s Craft FairCoastal Christian School Craft FairCCS Craft Fair is Nov. 17 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!