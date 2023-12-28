Coastal Rivers Hosts Online Naturalist Chats December 28, 2023 at 10:13 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal Rivers Offers Monthly Naturalist ‘Fireside Chats’‘Fireside Chats’ with Sarah GladuCoastal Rivers Hosts Online Chats with a NaturalistInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast Conservancy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!