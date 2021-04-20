Coastal Rivers Offers Online Class on Vernal Pools April 20, 2021 at 4:24 pm Coastal Rivers Conservation TrustYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointExplore the Wonders of Vernal PoolsMidcoast Conservancy Offers Vernal Pool HikeVernal Pool Exploration at Hidden ValleyVernal Pool Exploration at Nature Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!