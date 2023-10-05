Coastliner Visits Newcastle-Damariscotta Oct. 8 October 5, 2023 at 10:24 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPassenger Rail Returning to the MidcoastMidcoast Railservice Trains to Lobster FestivalLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonIntroductory Coastliner Trips Set For Wiscasset to BathLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!