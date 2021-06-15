Cocktails with the Susans at Cupacity After Hours June 15, 2021 at 1:44 pm CupacityYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAdventures in Sunday Brunch at Cupacity‘Early Maine Drinking Habits and Anecdotes’ at Colonial PemaquidNew Owner of Downtown Damariscotta Building to Open Coffee ShopThis Week at The Harbor TheatreCLC YMCA Fall Foliage Day Trip Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!