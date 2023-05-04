Comedian Juston McKinney at MVHS May 26 May 4, 2023 at 2:08 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesComedian Juston McKinney at MVHS May 26Live Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonMary Winchenbach, Star of ‘Tirdy Works’ Live on StageMeals for a Month Raffle Winner NamedWaldoboro Community Garden Club News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!