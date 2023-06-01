Community Day at the Museums June 3 June 1, 2023 at 9:40 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistorical Association Offering Free Museum Tours June 4Lincoln County Historical Association To Host A Summer Garden TourLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonVeterans to Gather June 7Upcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust Events Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!