Community Tai Chi at Pemaquid Beach July 1, 2021 at 10:46 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMid-Week Tai Chi, Pemaquid BeachCommunity Tai Chi, Qigong at Pemaquid BeachCommunity Tai Chi on the BeachTai Chi Classes at Pemaquid BeachTai Chi at Pemaquid Beach Continues Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!