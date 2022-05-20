Community Yard Sale June 4 Submitted article May 20, 2022 at 11:45 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt. Philip’s Strawberry Festival is June 30Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Outdoor Craft FairPlant Sale in WiscassetSt. Philip’s Strawberry Festival is June 29Whale of a Sale in Waldoboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!