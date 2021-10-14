Container Gardens Subject of Garden Club Talk October 14, 2021 at 10:41 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGarden Club to Meet Nov. 1Garden Club to MeetGarden Club Meeting is Oct. 4Community Plant Sale in BremenGarden Club to Hold Plant Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!