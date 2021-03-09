Craft Fair and Bean Supper To-Go March 9, 2021 at 1:53 pm Morris FarmYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDinner and Auction in WashingtonHam and Baked Bean Supper in WhitefieldUnion Church Takeout SupperMorris Farm Silent Auction, Bean SupperMorris Farm Bean Supper, Auction Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!