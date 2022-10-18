Cupacity Hosts Third Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza Submitted article October 18, 2022 at 2:57 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ Returns to CupacityCosplay Comes to CupacityInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointCupacity to Screen ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’Upcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust Events Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!