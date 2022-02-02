Cupacity Wine Tasting: Upstarts and Contenders February 2, 2022 at 10:36 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsBradley Inn Open for Valentine’s Day Wine and Food PairingFair-Trade Wine Sampling at Rising TideThanksgiving Wine-Tasting Event at Rising TideClass on Summer foods from Around the World Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!