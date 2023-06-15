Dairy Month Means Dairy Magic at Pumpkin Vine Farm June 15, 2023 at 11:05 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCelebrate Dairy Month June 9 on Maine Cheese TrailHands-On Farm Activities Celebrate Dairy MonthSpring Fest and Baby Goats at Pumpkin Vine Family FarmYule Goat Festivities Raise Funds for Indian SchoolchildrenHug a Baby Goat at Somerville Farm On May 21 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!