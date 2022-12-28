Damariscotta Chamber Hosts New Year’s Eve for the Young at Heart Submitted article December 28, 2022 at 8:49 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Year’s Eve for the ‘Young at Heart’Final Fundraising Push for Chamber’s Capital CampaignCanvases and Cocktails Paint Night in DamariscottaPWA Party on the Pier Coming UpInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge Point Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!