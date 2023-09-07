Damariscotta Chamber to Celebrate Community Leaders Sept. 13 September 7, 2023 at 11:51 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonBe Part of the Audience for a Live RecordingSummerfest Celebrates 40 Years on July 22Coastal Rivers’ Party on the Pier is June 20Upcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust Events Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!