Democratic Lobster Bake to Feature Local Performers, Oysters July 27, 2023 at 1:06 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDemocrats to Host Annual Family Fun Day Lobster BakeLobster Bake and Family Fun Day in WaldoboroBoothbay’s Paula Arsenault Named Honorary Chair of Lobster BakeDemocrats to Host Family Fun Day Lobster BakeFamily Fun Day Lobster Bake Aug. 11 in Waldoboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!