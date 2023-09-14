Democrats’ Harvest Dinner with Live Music by Dunn and Buxbaum Oct. 1 September 14, 2023 at 10:48 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDemocrats’ Harvest Dinner to Feature Live Music and CandidatesOpen Mic Fundraiser at Inn Along the Way July 1Democrats to Host Harvest Dinner Oct. 1Democrats Announce Return of Harvest DinnerOpen Mic Returns to Inn Along the Way- Postponed Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!