‘Dinner and a Show’ at Coastal Christian School March 7, 2024 at 9:59 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCCS Drama Fundraiser Show is March 10Cabin Fever Party Event on Tap at Coastal ChristianDinner and Auction in WashingtonCoastal Christian School Craft FairCoastal Christian School Opens Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!