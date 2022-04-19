Dodgeball Tournament at JVS April 19, 2022 at 8:15 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDodgeball Tourney to Benefit Whitefield Library is March 8Dodgeball Benefit for Merritt Brackett Lobsterboat RacesBenefit Dodgeball Tournament at BCSWhitefield Elementary School Dodgeball TournamentDodgeball Tournament in Bristol Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!