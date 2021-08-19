Dog Days of Summer Event Aug. 28 August 19, 2021 at 4:03 pm Midcoast HumaneYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAnimal Shelters to Host Black Cat BallMidcoast Humane to Hold Inaugural ‘Shelter-bration’ Nov. 8Learn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyMidcoast Humane to Host 17th Annual Benefit Plant SaleOct. 5 is Misfit Love Day at Apifera Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!