Drive-By Apple Pie Replaces AppleFest This Year September 1, 2021 at 9:40 am Nobleboro Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSuccessful Apple Pie SaleHistorical Society Hosts Apple Pie SaleHistorical Society to Sell To-Go Apple PiesPie Sale at Waldoboro Public LibraryDrive-By Apple Pie Buy Oct. 3 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!