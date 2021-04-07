Drive-Thru Cookie Booth April 7, 2021 at 2:39 pm Nobleboro Girl Scout Troop No. 144You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGirl Scout Cookie SalesNobleboro Girl Scout Troop Cookie SalesGirl Scout Cookie BoothGirl Scout Troop 144 Cookie SaleGirl Scout Cookie Booths on Upcoming Saturdays Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!