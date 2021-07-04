Ducky Tunes to Set Stage for Revived Race July 4, 2021 at 12:52 pm Old Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonRubber Ducky River Race Around The CornerHundreds of Rubber Duckies Ready to CompeteInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointPemaquid Oyster Festival Coming Up Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!