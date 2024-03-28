Easter Bake Sale March 28, 2024 at 10:49 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBake Sale at Congregational Church of BristolBake Sale at Congregational Church of Bristol Oct. 14Congregational Church of Bristol Bake Sale Sept. 2Bake Sale at Congregational Church of BristolBake Sale at the Congregational Church of Bristol Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!