Easter Service at Pemaquid Lighthouse March 21, 2024 at 9:26 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHoly Week Returns to BristolEaster Breakfast at Sheepscott Community ChurchOlde Bristol Days Breakfast in New HarborEaster Sunrise Service at Pemaquid Point CanceledInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge Point Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!