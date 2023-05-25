Erskine Hall Plaque to be Dedicated at Whitefield Memorial Day Program May 25, 2023 at 3:13 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLiving History at the Damariscotta Historical SocietyPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyVietnam War to be Remembered in WhitefieldSanta to Visit Whitefield Sunday, Dec. 2 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!