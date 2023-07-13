Feed Our Scholars Bake Sale July 15 July 13, 2023 at 2:27 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFeed Our Scholars Bake SaleFeed Our Scholars Set for Success Event is Aug. 11Dinner and Auction in WashingtonWiscasset’s Feed Our Scholars Set for Success to Return to In-Person School Supply EventFamily Fun Day Attracts Local Nonprofits Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!