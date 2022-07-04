Feed Our Scholars Bake Sale Submitted article July 4, 2022 at 10:09 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFeed Our Scholars Bake Sale in WiscassetFeed Our Scholars Bake SaleFeed Our Scholars Set for Success Event is Aug. 11Haddock Chowder Takeout March 12St. Philip’s Strawberry Festival is June 29 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!