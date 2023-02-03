Feed Our Scholars Paint Night Fundraiser Submitted article February 3, 2023 at 8:28 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyHaddock Chowder Supper at St. Philip’sPaint Night in WiscassetChurch Chicken Barbecue in DamariscottaBean, Casserole Supper Fundraiser at St. Philip’s Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!