Feed Our Scholars’ Set for Success Event Aug. 13 August 10, 2023 at 10:50 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Set for Success Event Aug. 13Wiscasset’s Feed Our Scholars to Hold Set for Success EventHaddock Chowder Takeout March 12Haddock Chowder Takeout March 12Feed Our Scholars Set for Success Event is Aug. 11 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!