Final Summer Labyrinth Walk Aug. 11 Submitted article July 26, 2022 at 3:32 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLabyrinth Walk in Edgecomb July 14Thursday Morning Labyrinth Walk at Edgecomb Community ChurchLabyrinth Events at Edgecomb ChurchFull ‘Buck’ Moon Labyrinth Walk in EdgecombLive Edge Music Festival Coming to Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!