Check out our list of Fourth of July events in Lincoln County.

Alna

July 4: Celebrate the nation’s 250th on a historic Narrow Gauge train for the Lavender Pickin’ Train to SeaLyon Farm on Saturday, July 4. Special sale! Board the train at WW&F Railway Museum, at 97 Cross Road. Train rides leave every hour between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Boothbay

July 4: Railway Village Museum will host an antique engine meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with antique engines and other early mechanical devises. Admission is free for museum members and included with museum admission for nonmembers.

Boothbay Harbor

July 3: T. Marie and Bayou JuJu with perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor.

July 4: “Young Washington” will be playing at 7 p.m. at Harbor Theater. For more showtimes, go to boothbaycinema.org.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Bremen

July 3: Annual pie sale from 2-4 p.m. at the Bremen town house. Hosted by the Bremen Community Club, also known as the Bremen Patriotic Club, for Bremen scholarship program.

Bristol

July 4: Granite Hall Store will host a local indie author book signing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Jon Lewis, Marita Fairfield, Liz Brown, and Allison Keeton.

The Fourth of July hot dog sale will be held on the Round Pond Green’s lawn starting at 10:30 a.m. Note new location as the meetinghouse is under construction.

The Round Pond parade will start on the Lower Round Pond Road near Master’s Machine Co. at noon and continue through the village.

King Ro Market is hosting a barbecue with live music from Papa Tim and the Whiskey Throttle Band.

Damariscotta

July 3: Damariscotta Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to noon at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Round Top Farm.

July 4: The Damariscotta Historical Society will have on display posters highlighting the Revolutionary War veterans buried in the local cemeteries, posters on local Revolutionary War history designed by students, and some Centennial Revolutionary War memorabilia. Located at 3 Chapman St. and will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

The Chapman-Hall House will have a display highlighting the typesetting of the Declaration of Independence that occurred on the Fourth of July and interesting details of those copies. On the grounds of the museum, several individuals will be present in costume, displaying and demonstrating activities of the colonial time period – spinning and cheese making among them. Located at 270 Main St. and will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

The fireworks display over the Damariscotta River will begin at dusk.

Newcastle

July 4: The Newcastle Historical Society is highlighting the militia men of the Revolutionary War; attire and accessories will be on display. Located at the Taniscot Building on the corner of Pump and Main streets in Newcastle, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lincoln Home is hosting a lawn party to celebrate the fourth of July from 4-8:30 p.m., with premium fireworks viewing at dusk on July 4.

July 5: The 33nd annual Sheepscot River Race starts at 4 p.m. on Route 1 rest area bridge and ends at the Wiscasset waterfront on Sunday, July 5.

South Bristol

July 5: Thompson Ice House will hold an old-fashioned ice cream social from noon to 3 p.m. Event features hand-cranked ice cream made with ice harvested from the ice pond in the winter. Donations are welcome. All proceeds support the Thompson Ice House Museum, which is celebrating its 200th year.

Waldoboro

July 3: Scott Martin Jazz Trio will perform with guest vocalist Karen Grant at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Union Chapel, 1065 Dutch Neck Road.

Whitefield

July 4: A parade will start on Head Tide Road at 10 a.m., an auction, hot dogs, cake walk, kids games, french fries, and baked goods to follow.

Wiscasset

July 2: Alive on the Common Concert series starts at 6 p.m. on July 2 with Cryin’ Out Loud, sponsored by Ames True Value.

July 4: The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Line up begins at Churchill Street and proceeds from Hooper Street to Federal Street, Main Street, and Water Street to the waterfront.

American Legion Post No. 54 will lead a memorial salute and flag raising; parade award winners to following.

Wiscasset Yacht Club will be selling strawberry shortcakes. Wiscasset Parks and Recreation will have games and a dunk tank. Back River Bistro will host barbecue tent and beer garden at 6:30 p.m. with live music by 3 Drinks In until 9 p.m.

Fireworks will begin after dusk over the Sheepscot River.

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