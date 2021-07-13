Free Meals and Ghost Stories for Children in Southport July 13, 2021 at 1:51 pm Healthy Lincoln CountyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSheepscot Health Center Offers Free Cooking CourseWalt Gallant Walk-A-Thon Supports Diabetes EducationFirst National Bank Supports Summer Meals ProgramHolistic Health Coach Speaking at Wiscasset Lyme MeetingLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast Conservancy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!