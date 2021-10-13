Full Moon Candlelight Labyrinth Walk October 13, 2021 at 8:57 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFull ‘Buck’ Moon Labyrinth Walk in EdgecombFull Moon Walk at the Labyrinth in the Field in EdgecombUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsLabyrinth Events at Edgecomb ChurchLive Edge Music Festival Coming to Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!