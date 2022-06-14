Furniture Sale Set for June 18 at Broad Bay Submitted article June 14, 2022 at 11:31 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCottage Stay, Lobsters, Artwork Up for Auction at Benefit SupperUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsOld Bristol Historical Society Plans Furniture Sale‘Classical Gas’ Online Discovery Auction Runs Through Sept. 19Lawn Sale for Haiti Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!