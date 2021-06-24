Garage Sale to Support Affordable Housing June 26 June 24, 2021 at 11:52 am The Lincoln County Council of RealtorsYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Realtors to Host Yard Sale for NonprofitsItems Sought for Affordable Housing Yard SaleItems Sought for Affordable Housing Yard SaleWreath-Making Event to Support Affordable HousingRealtors Donate to Local Housing Nonprofits Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!