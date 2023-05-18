Golf Ball Drop and Fundraiser at Wawenock Golf Club May 18, 2023 at 4:03 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Chamber Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser May 20Live Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonFun, Fundraising, and Education at Pirate RendezvousBRLT Hosts Great HikeBands for Books Fundraiser at Marianmade Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!