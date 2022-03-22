Guided Hike at Pemaquid Pond Preserve with Coastal Rivers March 22, 2022 at 3:32 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsGuided Hike at Salt Bay Farm with Coastal RiversInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointCoastal Rivers Family Program on Maine Mammals Nov. 13 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!