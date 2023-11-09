Guided Hike in the Sheepscot Headwaters November 9, 2023 at 10:07 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointMidcoast Conservancy Wildlife Habitat HikeLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyConservancy Offers Guided HikeFall Hawk Migration Hike on Haystack Mountain Oct. 21 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!